Mining exhibit dedicated at Superstition Mountain Museum

An air of celebration prevailed. Saturday, May 20, at the Superstition Mountain Museum during a brief dedication ceremony for the new mining exhibit recently completed on the grounds.
In attendance was the stalwart volunteer Stamp Mill Crew who spent the winter building a historically accurate small mine operation exhibit that they have named “The Eighth-of-an-Inch Mine.”
The museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail (State Route 88), northeast of Apache Junction.
How the mine got that name is a story interwoven throughout the 600 hours of volunteer labor put in by the 14-man crew that is dedicating its efforts to bringing Arizona mining history to life on the museum grounds.
The timbers of the headframe that towers over the pit are from an authentic mine headframe donated to the museum by the Douglas Mansion Museum in Jerome, Arizona.
According to Roger Camplin, the Jerome museum was replacing the headframe.
“We asked if we could have the timbers in exchange for help in constructing the replacement. They agreed. We cut the rotted ends off the timbers and have a shorter, but great-looking headframe,” he said.
Mr. Camplin relates that the mine name comes from the fact that the lead person on the crew, Ken Geiger, mandated “all measurements must be within 1/8 inch, regardless of old timbers and old eyes.”
Serving on the construction crew and contributing a lot of sweat equity were Guy Bolinger, Roger Camplin, Dwight Carlson, Charlie Connell, Rob Dunlap, Ken Geiger, Jim Geil, Buddy Inserra, Bill Kane, Bill Lytle, Chuck Messersmith, Mike Norton, Dave Raring and Derry Wolford.
Mr. Camplin also thanked the following donors: Arizona Prospecting Association, cash; Charlie Connell, mine rail and hardware; Douglas Mansion Museum, old headframe; Treasure Island Gravel, 20 tons of gravel; and Stewart Harrah, headframe pulley and ore bucket.
For more information, go to www.superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.
Editor’s note: Betty Swanson works at the Superstition Mountain museum.