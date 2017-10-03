National Alliance on Mental Illness fundraising walk Oct. 21 at state capitol

NAMI Valley of the Sun will be holding its annual fundraising walk on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Arizona state capitol. This exciting event brings together groups from the mental health community and its aim is to raise much needed dollars to fund NAMI’s education classes and support groups in Maricopa County.
All are offered free of charge and have been termed to be life changing by participants. For information on the walk or programs, call 602-244-8166 or go to www.namivalleywalk.org.
On Saturday, Sept. 23, NAMI – the National Alliance on Mental Illness – held a celebration event for its volunteers. More than 60 people attended from all over the Valley. Signature education program teachers, support group facilitators and “In Our Own Voice” presenters were in attendance.
NAMI is a national organization with its mission being to support, educate and advocate for persons affected by mental illness and their families and loved ones. The Valley of the Sun affiliate serves Maricopa County.
Former state legislator Sue Grace and her husband, Vic, spoke to the group about their daughter who suffers from severe mental illness and is homeless. Ms. Grace’s story was featured in a column by E. J. Montini in the Arizona Republic. Her story is all too common and very meaningful to attendees.
The volunteer event welcomed participants from across the county and they came away with renewed energy and a renewed commitment to the NAMI mission.
Editor’s note: Helga Wilson is a volunteer and advocate for NAMI.