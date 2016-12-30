No state highway construction closures over New Year’s weekend

Arizona motorists driving to New Year’s Eve and Day destinations won’t encounter any scheduled freeway closures for construction work this weekend.
While no closures are planned, travelers should be aware that existing work-zone restrictions will remain in place, including narrowed lanes on Interstate 19 near Tucson and lane reductions on Interstate 40 near the California-Arizona line. Motorists should use caution when driving in work zones, according to a press release.
To encourage smart driving decisions, Arizona Department of Transportation overhead signs will display New Year’s-themed safety messages Friday through Sunday.
Because unexpected delays can occur due to crashes, stalled vehicles and severe weather, motorists traveling during the holiday weekend should:
- Pack extra drinking water and snacks
- Avoid the busiest travel times, if possible
- Get plenty of rest before driving – drowsy driving is unsafe
- Check vehicles, including tire pressure, belts and fluid levels
- If traveling to the high country, pack cold-weather clothes and blankets
- For more information on items to put in an emergency kit, visit gov/KnowSnow
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Travel Information Center at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed: @ArizonaDOT.