Paving on Interstate 17 near Cordes Junction this week

The Arizona Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin a paving project this week along a nearly 20-mile section of north- and southbound I-17 north of Phoenix.

Drivers should expect delays while traffic is guided through alternating travel lanes and speed is reduced to 55 mph.

Paving is scheduled to occur between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, and Tuesday, Oct. 31, between milepost 259 (Crown King Road) and milepost 278 (just south of State Route 169).

Drivers should proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or e-mail Projects@azdot.gov.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

