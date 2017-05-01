Home East Valley/State UPDATE: Missing parents of little girl have been found
Pinal County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help to find the parents of this little girl found early today in San Tan Valley. People who know her parents are asked to call 520-866-5111. (Special to the Independent/Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)
UPDATE: Missing parents have been found.
Deputies from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in finding the parents of a little girl found today in San Tan Valley.
At about 7:33 a.m. May 1, PCSO received a call regarding a welfare check from a citizen from the area of West Foothills Drive and North Butte, near the intersection of Gary and Foothills, in San Tan Valley.
The citizen found a 2- to 3-year-old little girl, approximately 25-30 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, but did not find the girl’s parents, according to a post on the PCSO Facebook
page.
The girl was found wearing Peppa Pig pajamas and flip-flops. Deputies checked the immediate area for the child’s parents, but were unsuccessful.
PCSO asks the public to call 520-866-5111 if anyone recognize her or know who her parents are.
