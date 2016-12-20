Pinal County supervisors seeking funds for $31.8M project

Dec 20th, 2016 · by · Comments:

The board of supervisors will be looking at a long-term debt proposal to finance a project in Pinal County, according to a press release.

The debt will be used to acquire land for economic development purposes that would be utilized for future industrial, manufacturing, distribution or similar activities and projects.

The total estimated financing cost will be $73,428,125 with a $31,800,000 principal amount and total estimated interest of $41,628,125.

A public hearing will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, Administrative Complex, 135 N. Pinal St. in Florence.

The agenda will be posted at http://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/bos/Pages/AngendaMinutes.aspx.

Tags: ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2016 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie