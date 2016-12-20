Pinal County supervisors seeking funds for $31.8M project

The board of supervisors will be looking at a long-term debt proposal to finance a project in Pinal County, according to a press release.
The debt will be used to acquire land for economic development purposes that would be utilized for future industrial, manufacturing, distribution or similar activities and projects.
The total estimated financing cost will be $73,428,125 with a $31,800,000 principal amount and total estimated interest of $41,628,125.
A public hearing will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, Administrative Complex, 135 N. Pinal St. in Florence.
The agenda will be posted at http://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/bos/Pages/AngendaMinutes.aspx.