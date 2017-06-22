Pinal supervisors discuss taking action against Johnson Utilities air quality

The Pinal County Supervisors studied possible legal actions against Johnson Utilities, LLC. in response to violations of the county’s Air Quality Control District Code of Regulations, according to a press release from Pinal County.
The public hearing took place Wednesday, June 21, during the supervisor’s regular session.
Under Arizona Revised Statutes 49-479, the board of supervisors has the authority to adopt rules and regulations regarding the release of contaminants into the air that emanate from any source inside the county.
In December 2015, Pinal County Air Quality placed a hydrogen sulfide monitor two-tenths of a mile north of the Johnson Utilities facility. This was in response to sewage odor complaints from residents in the area.
In the time frame of December 2015 through May 2017, Pinal County Air Quality recorded 2,009 violations of hydrogen sulfide release over the emissions standard of 0.03 parts per million (ppm) on 125 days, according to the release.
According to air quality staff, Johnson Utilities has made operational changes in order to reduce emissions. But those efforts did not reduce emissions of the hydrogen sulfide enough to reach compliance to the standard.
Pinal County issued a notices of violation to Johnson Utilities in June 2016 and June 2017, according to the release.
Brad Cole, a Johnson Utilities supervisor, said that changes are still being made to reach compliance, including bringing in out-of-state experts to advise on how to mitigate the problem.
Mr. Cole added that the utilities company is also building a system to inject a chemical into the sewage to drop the hydrogen sulfide emissions, according to the release.
Supervisor Todd House asked Mr. Cole during the hearing: “Is this a priority of Johnson Utilities?”
“We are investing millions of dollars to remedy the situation,” Mr. Cole responded.
Supervisor Mike Goodman said his office has been fielding several complaints a day regarding the smell of the Johnson Utilities Wastewater Plant. Supervisor Goodman , according to the release, feels the county has been “diplomatic for way too long.”
“We have responsibility to the public who feels neglected,” Supervisor Goodman stated in the release. “This is a public safety issue. We want Johnson Utilities to take responsibility and get into compliance.”
After a discussion that lasted nearly an hour, the supervisors voted 4-1 to negotiate an order of abatement by consent with Johnson Utilities by Aug. 15, if they feel the company has mitigated the problem or is making a good faith effort to mitigate problem. Supervisor Goodman was the lone “no” vote, saying he felt that the county should file the complaint immediately.
The complaint, if filed, will ask the court to issue an injunction against Johnson Utilities requiring the company to develop a compliance plan within 90 days and full implementation within 180 days.
The county will request civil penalties as well, according to the release.
If compliance isn’t met by Aug. 15, the board of supervisors will request County Attorney Kent Volkmer to file the complaint in the Pinal County Superior Court.