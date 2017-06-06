Public meetings scheduled on study of US 60X in Mesa

ADOT, federal partners assessing current conditions, future plans

The Arizona Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration have scheduled two public meetings on Tuesday, June 13, to allow the public to share input on existing and future transportation issues and needs along U.S. 60X — also known as Main Street/Apache Trail — and to get information from an ongoing study.

The study will lead to a corridor master plan that creates a vision and investment priorities for the stretch between Sossaman and Meridian roads, including long-term improvements that address safety, mobility, access and drainage.

More information on the study is available at azdot.gov/US60XMainStreetStudy.

The meetings are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at: Rural Metro Fire Station No. 857, 7631 E. Main St. in Mesa.

Comments are welcome by mail at:

ADOT c/o US60X Main Street Study

101 N. First Ave. Suite 2600

Phoenix, AZ 85003-1902

A second public meeting will be scheduled in the fall.

