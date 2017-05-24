Queen Creek youth a finalist in donut-flavor contest

The public can vote for their favorite by visiting Bashas’ Facebook page
Mint chip. A rich chocolate donut dipped in a minty chocolate frosting, topped with mini chocolate chips and green jimmy sprinkles.
That’s the flavor of donut Bryssa of Queen Creek would like Bashas’ Supermarkets to create.
And apparently, the folks at Bashas’ liked Bryssa’s suggestion so much that she was one of 13 kid and teen finalists in the supermarket’s second annual Donut Flavor Craze Contest, according to a press release.
Contestants’ last names were not given in the release.
After reviewing more than 100 entries, a team of judges whittled down the field to 13 finalists, representing a baker’s dozen. The judges carefully weighed creativity, flavor combination and individuality to choose the finalists. The sky was the limit as kids and teens ages 6-18 came up with a host of tantalizing combinations.
A panel of celebrity judges will help to choose the winning donut, which will be announced on Tuesday, May 30, just in time for National Donut Day on Friday, June 2.
The public is also invited to choose their favorite creation via Bashas’ Facebook page. The donut flavor that receives the top votes will receive a “People’s Choice” Award and an additional Bashas’ gift card.
Public voting is open until 11:59 p.m. MST on Monday, May 29 (Memorial Day).
Ten percent of all Bashas’ donut sales on National Donut Day will go directly to The Salvation Army in honor of the Donut Girls’ 100th anniversary.
In addition to earning the title of Official Donut Ambassador, the winning entrant will have his or her donut added to Bashas’ Bakery roster, which currently consists of 59 different varieties. The donut will be available across the state the month of June.
The winner will also receive one dozen donuts every week for a year and a Bashas’ gift card. Each of the other 12 finalists will receive a gift card and a dozen donuts as well.
Other finalists include:
- Banana Split Sundae: A plain donut with banana cream filling, strawberry icing, drizzled with chocolate sauce and topped with crushed ice cream cones. (Chloe, age 11, Litchfield Park)
- Blueberry Cheesecake: A bar donut with blueberry filling with cream cheese and blueberry icing. (Sabrina, age 14, Maricopa)
- Caramel Apple Fritter: A delectable apple fritter filled with applesauce and topped with apples and a caramel glaze. (Landon, age 8, Peoria)
- Chocolate M&M® Donut: A chocolate donut with white chocolate frosting, topped with mini M&Ms®. (Tanner, age 6, Flagstaff)
- Dole Whip Donut: A twist on the Disneyland® Dole Whip Float, it’s a donut with pineapple filling, topped with lemon, powdered sugar and yellow sprinkles. (Macy, age 16, Surprise)
- Holy Cannoli: A plain donut frosted with a creamy cannoli mixture of mascarpone cheese, chocolate chips and cinnamon, dipped in crushed cannoli shells. (Waylon, age 8, Phoenix)
- Key Lime Pie: A glazed donut filled with key lime pie filling and graham cracker crumbs sprinkled on top. (Allie, age 12, Surprise)
- The Majestic, Unitastic Pop in Your Mouth Donut: Unicorn donut with all the colors of the rainbow, includes sprinkles mixed into the batter and Fruit Loops on top of the glaze representing the spirit of the unicorn and glitter for shine. (Lily, age 16, Tucson)
- The Pancake: A donut filled with maple cream, topped with a glaze, cinnamon, with powdered sugar and bacon crumbles sprinkled on top. (Austen, age 9, Litchfield Park)
- Princess Donut: A pink donut with a mixture of cotton candy and bubble-gum-flavored icing, with pink coloring and sprinkles on top (Morgan, age 9, Mesa)
- Salted Caramel Mocha: A cappuccino cream-stuffed donut spread with a thin layer of chocolate icing, drizzled with caramel and topped with sea salt. (Halle, age 15, Mesa)
- Sprinkled Strawberries & Cream: A Bavarian-styled donut filled with traditional Bavarian cream topped with strawberry frosting and garnished with white and pink sprinkles (Aiden, age 8, Avondale).
Bashas’ Family of Stores – the family-owned grocer that operates Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store, and both Bashas’ and Bashas’ Diné supermarkets – is an Arizona-based company founded by brothers Ike and Eddie Basha Sr.
Since the company’s inception in 1932, Bashas’ has given back more than $100 million to the communities it serves.
For more information, visit www.bashas.com.