Raising Cane’s to open June 16 at Greenfield and Baseline

100 percent of grand opening profits to benefit March of Dimes
MRG Marketing & Management Inc., Southwest franchise partner of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, continues its expansion in Arizona, opening its fourth location in the East Valley and 15th Arizona restaurant.
The newest location will open Friday, June 16, at 1930 S. Greenfield Road at the Baseline intersection.
The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. with plans to donate 100 percent of the profits from the grand opening day to March of Dimes, according to a press release.
March of Dimes is a leading nonprofit organization for pregnancy and baby health. It works to give every baby a fighting chance by discovering the causes of birth defects and prematurity, promoting newborn screening and educating medical professionals and the public about best practices for a healthy pregnancy.
Raising Cane’s encourages its Caniacs to take part in opening day festivities. The first 100 Caniacs in the line will receive a free box combo and a commemorative gift, with 10 lucky guests chosen at random to win free Cane’s for a year.
“With the success of our first Mesa location and the rapid growth in the area, we knew there was a demand for another Raising Cane’s restaurant,” MRG Marketing and Management, Inc. President Justin Micatrotto said in the release. “We look forward to partnering with such an established and important foundation like March of Dimes.”
The new location is expected to bring at least 50 new jobs to the area, according to the release. Its hours of operation are 9 a.m.-midnight daily.
Another Raising Cane’s restaurant is scheduled to be built in the Queen Creek Fiesta commercial center on the southeast corner of South Ellsworth Loop and East Maya Road, according to the town of Queen Creek website: queencreek.org. No start date has been released for that location.
For more information on Raising Cane’s, restaurant openings and career opportunities, visit raisingcanes.com/franchise/mrg.