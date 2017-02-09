Relay for Life committee meeting is Feb. 9

People interested in participating in the Relay for Life of South East Valley are invited to attend a committee meeting tonight, Feb. 9. It will begin at 6 p.m. at Canyon State Academy, 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek.
The relay itself will take place Nov. 11 at Canyon State Academy, according to the relay website: http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR?pg=entry&fr_id=80336. Teams from Queen Creek, San Tan Valley and other local communities will participate.
Money raised helps the American Cancer Society.
For more information, visit the website or the Relay for Life of South East Valley Facebook page.