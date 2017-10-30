Repaving project to cause lane restrictions between Globe, Safford

Drivers on U.S. Highway 70 between Safford and Globe in Graham County should expect delays over the next few months as Arizona Department of Transportation crews complete a repaving project.
Work will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays in the San Carlos Apache community of Bylas, about 44 miles west of Globe and about 34 miles east of Safford, according to a press release.
Work is expected to continue until spring 2018. The work will take place between mileposts 293 and 297.
Traffic will alternate in one lane at the work site. The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph.
Drivers should proceed with caution and be alert for construction workers and equipment.
For more information, visit the project website: www.azdot.gov/US70paving.