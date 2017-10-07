Restrictions continue on northbound SR 87 south of Payson

While lane restrictions on southbound State Route 87 have been lifted, drivers headed to Payson and the Mogollon Rim area should continue to budget extra travel time as the northbound lane restriction continues near Slate Creek while crews continue to rebuild the right lane, according to a press release.
This critical Arizona Department of Transportation safety project is expected to be completed this fall.
In June, one lane was closed in each direction on SR 87 between mileposts 223 and 226 so ADOT could make repairs to the roadway and drainage systems and stabilize the terrain after sensors detected slight ground movement near Slate Creek, about 25 miles south of Payson.
The project also includes moving nearly 27,000 cubic yards of dirt from the northbound side of the highway farther down the slope to help stabilize the terrain.
For more information, visit azdot.gov/SR87Improvement.