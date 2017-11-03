Sacaton Rest Area on I-10 to reopen with renovation rescheduled

Six-month project to modernize rest area to begin in January


The Sacaton Rest Area on Interstate 10 south of the Phoenix area will reopen Monday, Nov. 6, with a six-month renovation rescheduled to begin in January, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Septic tanks the contractor has custom-ordered for the $3 million project are scheduled to take more time to arrive than originally anticipated, and ADOT decided to open the rest area through the busy holiday travel season, according to a press release. The move doesn’t affect the project’s cost.

Work planned for the rest area, on both westbound and eastbound I-10 between Casa Blanca Road and State Route 387 near Casa Grande, will include upgrades to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, replacing a water line, replacing the septic tanks and sewer lines, upgrading the electrical and mechanical systems and painting.

