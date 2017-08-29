Salvation Army heat relief stations to be activated across the Valley

In response to the excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Survival Squad will activate 14 heat relief stations throughout the Valley of the Sun, where anyone in need can go for cooling and hydration.
Additionally, a mobile hydration unit will be dispatched to select portions of the Phoenix metro area to serve as many people as possible.
The Red Shield Survival Squad has provided heat relief and hydration to more than 10,000 people since the beginning of June, according to a press release.
“We also encourage the community to check in on neighbors that might be at risk of dehydration or heat-related health issues,” said Major Nancy Dihle, The Salvation Army Phoenix Metro coordinator.
As long as the excessive heat warning remains in effect, the following heat relief stations will provide service from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily:
- Apache Junction – Apache Junction Corps, 605 E. Broadway Road
- Avondale – Estrella Mountain Corps, 11 N. Third Ave.
- Chandler – Chandler Corps, 85 E. Saragosa St.
- Glendale
-Glendale Corps, 6010 W. Northern Ave.
-Valley of the Sun Korean Corps, 7238 N. 61st Ave.
- Mesa – Mesa Corps, 241 E. Sixth St.
- Phoenix
-Phoenix Central Corps, 4343 N. 16th St.
-Phoenix Citadel Corps, 628 N. Third Ave.
-Phoenix Maryvale Corps, 4318 W. Clarendon Ave.
-Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center South Mountain, 1375 E. Broadway Road
- Surprise – Sun Cities West Valley Corps, 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd.
- Tempe – Tempe Corps, 40 E. University DriveThe Salvation Army’s Family Services Office, at 2707 E. Van Buren St., Building 2, in Phoenix, will be open to provide these services from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays (closed on weekends).
The mobile hydration unit will be at Eastlake Park, on the southwest corner of East Jefferson Street and South 16th treet in Phoenix, to serve people daily from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., after which time, it will visit various portions of the metro area.
There will be a hydration station tent set up at Eastlake Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The mobile hydration unit will return to Eastlake Park from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Red Shield Survival Squad is accepting monetary donations (CLICK HERE), and individual sizes of sunscreen/sunblock, lip balm with SPF, hats, caps, bandanas, cooling towels and baby powder can be donated at any of the heat relief stations listed above.
Volunteers are of great need at the heat relief stations. Call Danielle Shankle at 602-267-4117 or visit The Salvation Army VOLUNTEER page to find out more.
The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Survival Squad is part of the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Heat Relief Regional Network, the goal of which is to provide resources for vulnerable people and help prevent heat-related deaths.
An interactive map of all heat relief/hydration stations and collection/donation sites in the network can be found HERE.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army, established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need without discrimination for more than 130 years in the United States. Approximately 25 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a range of social services: food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter for the homeless, and opportunities for underprivileged children. Eighty-two cents of every dollar donated to The Salvation Army are used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide, according to the release. The Salvation Army tracks the level of need across the country with the Human Needs Index (HumanNeedsIndex.org). For more information, visitwww.salvationarmyphoenix.org.