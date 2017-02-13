San Tan Area Plan community open houses set for this month

Open houses to take place in San Tan Valley, Queen Creek
Pinal County is preparing for the upcoming San Tan Valley Area Plan. This plan will provide updated policy guidance regarding future land uses, roadways, open spaces and the character of the San Tan Valley area, according to a press release.
“This is a big step for San Tan Valley,” stated Supervisor Mike Goodman in the release. “We need residents’ ideas about future growth of the area and how it will look 10 to 20 years down the road. It is imperative we get their input to make this truly a document that is developed by them.”
Supervisor Goodman said residents will learn more about the goals of the plan from Pinal County staff.
“We want to develop San Tan Valley into a unique community that supports the desires of the residents who live here,” Supervisor Goodman said. “We’ll look at our priorities, assets and our objectives both now and into the future.”
There will be two meetings where the same material will be presented.
- Wednesday, Feb. 22; 6-8 p.m., Combs High School-Library, 2505 E. Germann Road, San Tan Valley, 85140.
- Thursday, Feb. 23; 6-8 p.m., Mountain Vista Academy, 33622 N. Mountain Vista Blvd., Queen Creek, 85142.
For more information, visit: http://pinalcountyaz.gov/CommunityDevelopment/STVSpecialAreaPlan/Pages/MapViewer.aspx