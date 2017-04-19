San Tan Valley’s Crosby family celebrates birthday of matriarch, 88

Mr. and Mrs. Mark Crosby of San Tan Valley threw a surprise birthday celebration for Mrs. Crosby’s paternal grandmother Gladys Franks at their San Tan Valley home. The couple planned an old-fashioned fish fry for Ms. Franks, who turned 88 on March 10.
The fish fry was in honor of the family matriarch, who used to hold an annual fish fry at her home and would invite family and friends.
The Crosbys used the same breading recipe of flour and crushed crackers that Ms. Franks used for many years, with a little extra seasonings tossed in. Other dishes included traditional family favorites such as Ms. Franks’ potato salad, cole slaw and a Butterfinger cheesecake.
In addition to Mr. and Mrs. Crosby, family members who attended included Ms. Franks’ niece Florence Lenhart and grandniece Darlene Ross, both of whom made the trip west from Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
Also present at the celebration were Ms. Franks’ daughter and son-in-law, Barb and Bruce Vickerman from Peoria, Arizona; great-granddaughter CheyAnne Crosby of Queen Creek; great-grandson Gary Crosby of San Tan Valley; and Corbin and Annalit Crosby, also from Peoria, and their daughter, Aria, Ms. Franks’ great-great granddaughter who stole the show, Mrs. Crosby said in an announcement.
Ms. Franks said the party was wonderful and the food was delicious, but being with her family was the best gift of all, Mrs. Crosby said in the announcement.