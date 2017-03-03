Sections of US 60, Loop 202 closed at times in East Valley

Closures or lane restrictions for Phoenix-area freeway improvement projects are scheduled this weekend (March 3-6), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Sections of U.S. Highway 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan/Red Mountain freeways) will be closed at times. Drivers should consider alternate routes, use caution and allow extra travel time for the following restrictions:
- Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Gilbert Road and Stapley Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (March 4) for traffic-flow sensor installation. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Greenfield Road and Val Vista Drive closed. Consider exiting westbound US 60 ahead of closure and using Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to Stapley Drive.
- Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed at Stapley Drive from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (March 5) for traffic-flow detector installation. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Val Vista Drive and Gilbert Road closed. Westbound US 60 traffic will detour along off- and on-ramps at Stapley Drive.
- Northbound Loop 202 (Santan/Red Mountain freeways) closed between Guadalupe Road and University Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday (March 4) for lane striping. Both US 60 ramps to northbound Loop 202 closed. Northbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Elliot Road closed. Consider alternate routes, including northbound Sossaman or Ellsworth roads.
- Southbound Loop 202 (Santan/Red Mountain freeways) closed between University Drive and Elliot Road from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Sunday (March 5) for lane striping. Both US 60 ramps to southbound Loop 202 closed. Consider alternate routes, including southbound Sossaman or Ellsworth roads.
- Interstate 17 closed briefly at times in both directions between Anthem Way and New River Road from 2 a.m. to noon Saturday (March 4) and from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday (March 5) for APS overhead power line work. Each rolling closure will last up to 15 minutes. Allow extra travel time and be prepared for slowing or stopped traffic.
- Northbound Interstate 17 narrowed to one lane between Adams Street and Interstate 10 (Stack interchange) from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (March 5) for construction. Consider alternate routes including westbound Interstate 10 in the downtown Phoenix area. Note: Southbound I-17 left lane closed in same area.
- Westbound Interstate 10 ramp to southbound State Route 85 closed from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday (March 4) for lane striping. DETOUR: Consider exiting westbound I-10 to southbound Miller Road and using westbound Broadway Road to reach SR 85. Northbound SR 85 ramp to westbound I-10 also closed from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday (March 4). Consider using northbound SR 85 ramp to eastbound I-10, exiting at Miller Road and turning at interchange to use westbound I-10 on-ramp. Note: Westbound I-10 also narrowed to one lane between Miller Road and SR 85.
