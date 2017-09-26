SRP among top 100 adoption-friendly workplaces

Salt River Project on Sept. 25 was recognized for its employee adoption benefits by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.
SRP was ranked No. 89 overall on the organization’s 2017 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces List and second among a group of 100 U.S. energy and utility companies, according to a press release.
It is the second time that SRP has been ranked on the annual Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces List’s Top 100 and the sixth time among the Top 5 companies in the energy and utility industry in the 11 years that the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption has issued its list of adoption-friendly companies.
SRP was ranked fifth among the group of 100 energy and utility companies in the 2014 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces List.
Previously, SRP was ranked No. 5 in the nation in the 2013 Energy and Utilities industry category and, for the first time, SRP was ranked no. 67 in the foundation’s 2012 Top 100 in its survey of U.S. employers.
Employees who participate in the SRP adoption benefit program can receive payments, per child, of as much as $4,000 for a regular adoption and as much as $6,000 for a special needs adoption.
Employees receive the payments in their paycheck when the adoption is complete and final.
Under the employee program, the adopted child is eligible to be added to the SRP group insurance plan once he or she is legally placed in the home.
Also, employees may be eligible for up to 12 weeks of leave as defined under the Family Medical Leave Act. Eligible employees may have four of those 12 weeks paid under SRP’s parental leave policy.
The complete Top 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplace list for this year can be viewed at www.adoptionfriendlyworkplace.org.
The foundation also recognizes employers by size, industry, best leave and foster care benefits. The 2018 survey will open in January.
Since 2008, the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption has compiled an annual list of the 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces to honor employers who offer the best adoption benefits in the U.S.
The foundation compares financial reimbursement and paid leave given to new adoptive parents. This year, there is a new company atop the list as American Express moved up 30 spots on the list from 2016.
The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption is a national nonprofit public charity dedicated exclusively to finding permanent homes for the more than 134,000 children waiting in North America’s foster care systems.
Created by Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas who was adopted, the Foundation implements evidence-based, results-driven national service programs, foster care adoption awareness campaigns and innovative grantmaking. To learn more, visit davethomasfoundation.org, call 1-800-ASK-DTFA, or follow the organization on Facebook and Twitter.
Tempe-based SRP is the largest provider of water and power to the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. It delivers about 800,000 acre-feet of water annually to agricultural, urban and municipal water users and serving more than 1 million electric customers as the third-largest public power utility in the nation.