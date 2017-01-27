Three ways to participate in Quartermania fundraiser

San Tan Mountain View Funeral Home and Advance Planning Center will host Quartermania 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at the planning center, 21809 S. Ellsworth Road.
The fundraiser is an auction where people can place a quarter bid on the items they want. If the number drawn matches the number on a bidder’s paddle, that bidder wins the prize.
Bidding will begin at 6:30 p.m., according to the event invitation.
All proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to the East Valley Chapter of Sharing Downs Syndrome Arizona, according to a press release.
There are three ways area adults and business people can participate while having fun for a good cause. They are:
•Be a vendor and sponsor a table. This is one way to promote a business and network.
•Purchase an event ticket, which includes dinner, one drink, one paddle and one raffle ticket. Attendees are encouraged to bring lots of quarters and have fun. Extra paddles and raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the event. Admission tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
•Provide a raffle prize. Raffle prizes should be a $50 value and include the donor’s business information.
Checks should be made payable to Amy VanDyke, a funeral home representative. They should be mailed to: San Tan Mountain View Funeral Home, 21809 S. Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142.
For more information, call Ms. VanDyke at 480-888-2682 or e-mail her at avandyke@mvfuneralhome.com.