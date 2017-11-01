Today is deadline to return ballots by mail

The deadline for eligible voters to return ballots via mail is today, Nov. 1.
Maricopa County voters in 26 participating jurisdictions were mailed a ballot on Oct. 11 and can return their ballots in person until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7, according to a press release from the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office and Elections Department.
Plan ahead: On Election Day,County Recorder Adrian Fontes will be live on Facebook andYoutube throughout the day explaining the election process.
His schedule that day will be:
- 6 to 6:30 a.m. Visit Surprise City Hall Ballot Center
- 11 a.m. Demonstrate and explain the Signature Verification process for verifying voters’ identity
- 1 p.m. Demonstrate and explain the Citizen Board process for opening ballots
- 3 p.m. Demonstrate the ballot counting process
- 7 p.m. Show the ballot delivery process to the elections warehouse
- 8 p.m. Announce first results
Voters must sign the green return envelope in order to their vote to be counted. It is checked against a past signature to verify their identity. Voters with a signature in question will be contacted by the Elections Department to verify they were the ones who voted and signed their ballot envelope.
A list of ballot center locations where voters can drop off their ballots can be found at www.locations.maricopa.vote.
In Queen Creek, the Queen Creek Unified School District administrative office, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road, is serving as a ballot center for the Nov. 7 jurisdictional election.
The ballot center in the school district office is open Oct. 28-Nov. 7.
Registered voters can vote in person or drop off their ballot 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and 6 a.m.-7 p.m. election day, Nov. 7.
In addition, a voter can reprint his or her ballot if lost or damaged.
The Maricopa County Recorder’s Office and Elections Department introduced the new ballot centers as part of this November’s election. It replaces the one polling place per precinct model.
Ballot centers are not limited to precincts, meaning voters can vote or drop off their completed ballot at any ballot center across the county if they choose not to mail their ballot.
For voters mailing in their ballot, the county recommends the ballot be mailed at least six days before election day, according to the frequently asked questions page on the Maricopa County Elections website.