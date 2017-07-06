US 60 pavement project to start July 12 west of Globe

ADOT advises drivers to allow at least 30 minutes in extra travel time due to restrictions
A project to improve the pavement along U.S. 60 through the Salt River Canyon east of Globe will begin Wednesday, July 12.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should allow at least 30 extra minutes of travel time on weekdays due to the pavement upgrades, according to a press release.
U.S. 60 will be narrowed to one lane in areas between mileposts 286 and 302 from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Flag crews will be in place to direct traffic one direction at a time through the work zone.
The $1.4 million project is scheduled for completion by this fall.
Drivers can also consider traveling on U.S. 60 through the Salt River Canyon during non-peak hours early in the morning or later in the evening.
For more information on the paving project, visit azdot.gov/US60ChipSeal.