Valley Metro service for Independence Day celebrations

Valley Metro has announced the following public transit schedule to get riders to and from local Independence Day festivities on Tuesday, July 4.
Valley Metro Rail will operate a Sunday schedule with enhanced service starting at 5 p.m. to support holiday festivities in Phoenix, Tempe and Mesa. Riders can access events at key stations, according to a press release:
- Fabulous Phoenix 4th: Campbell/Central Avenue or Indian School/Central Avenue
- July 4 Tempe Town Lake Festival: Mill Avenue/3rd Street
- Arizona Celebration of Freedom: Center/Main Street
- Tempe bus service will be extended to support the July 4 Tempe Town Lake Festival. Many bus routes will run every 15 minutes northbound to the Mill Avenue District until 9 p.m. with return service until midnight on southbound routes.
- In Mesa, Route 40 – Main Street will offer trips every 30 minutes until 11 p.m. to support the Arizona Celebration of Freedom festivities.
- Bus service will operate a Sunday schedule.
- Customer Service is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Riders should expect greater use of park-and-rides and light rail trains on Independence Day especially after the conclusion of fireworks shows.
Riders are encouraged to plan ahead, purchase fare in advance and allow extra time to reach their destinations.
Parking at park-and-rides is free. An all-day pass is $4.
For more information, visit valleymetro.org.
