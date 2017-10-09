Voter registration deadline for November elections is tomorrow 

The deadline for eligible citizens to register to vote in the 26 upcoming local elections in Maricopa County is Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Maricopa County voters in the 26 jurisdictions will be mailed a ballot beginning Oct. 11 and have until Election Day, Nov. 7 to return their ballots.
This is the first time that all local elections in the county will be held by mail.
Voters can register online at servicearizona.com or visit any of the three County Recorder’s Offices in the Valley.
A copy of the voter registration form and a list of all 26 jurisdictions holding elections can be found at www.maricopa.vote.
Voters looking for more information can also call the Maricopa County Elections Department at 602-506-1511.