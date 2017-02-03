ADOT weekend freeway traffic advisory for Feb. 3-6

Eastbound Superstition Freeway closed at times in Mesa this weekend
Three scheduled freeway closures will be in place this weekend (Feb. 3-6), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should consider alternate routes, use caution and allow extra travel time for the following restrictions:
- Eastbound U.S. Highway 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed at Country Club Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 4) for traffic-flow detector installation. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Dobson and Alma School roads closed. Eastbound U.S. 60 traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at Country Club Drive. Consider exiting ahead of closure and using local routes.
- Eastbound U.S. Highway 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed at Mesa Drive from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 5) for traffic-flow sensor installation. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Alma School Road and Country Club Drive closed. Eastbound U.S. 60 traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at Mesa Drive. Consider exiting ahead of closure and using local routes.
- Northbound/eastbound Loop 303 closed intermittently between US 60 (Grand Avenue) and El Mirage Road from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 4) for commercial filming. Expect temporary closures of up to 20 minutes. Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including eastbound Bell Road to northbound El Mirage Road. Drive with caution and be prepared for slowing or stopped traffic.
Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.
For a complete list of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT’s Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511.
ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. The primary funding source for regional freeway improvements is a half-cent sales tax approved by county voters in 2004. More information about ADOT projects and the regional plan is available at azdot.gov/PhoenixMetro.