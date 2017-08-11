Weekend travel advisory for Aug. 11-14

Drivers should be aware of the following restrictions this weekend:
- Southbound State Route 51 narrowed to one lane (right lanes closed) between McDowell Road and I-10 “Mini-Stack” interchange from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
- Southbound State Route 51 narrowed to two lanes (left lanes closed) between McDowell Road and the I-10 “Mini-Stack” interchange from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.
- State Route 51 on- and off-ramps at Bell Road closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Sunday.
- Eastbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane near 59th Avenue from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.
