Weird Science Friday the 13th at Arizona Museum of Natural History

What better way to celebrate Friday the 13th than with something totally weird.
Join the Arizona Museum of Natural History, 53 N. Macdonald in Mesa, for Weird Science 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13.
The evening will be filled with activities and crafts designed to introduce you to the weird and wacky side of the science world.
Learn about weird animal adaptations, see a chemistry magic show, talk to a scientist who studies animals that can live in extreme places (even space) and go on a freaky scavenger hunt throughout the museum.
And because it’s so close to Halloween, costumes are encouraged as you meet our forensic scientist and her creepy bone collection or visit the Tarantula table if you dare.
Weird Science is $9 for adults and children 13 and older. $5 for children ages 3-12. Members with a basic membership or above are admitted free.
For more information, visit www.azmnh.org.