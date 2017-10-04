Writing contest for youths helps promote ‘family’

Family Success and DiscoverLifeCoach.com is accepting entries for its inaugural writing contest for students in fifth to eight grades who reside in Queen Creek, Chandler and Gilbert.
Entrants will be asked to answer the question “Why is the family important to society?,” according to a press release.
The first place winner will receive $100 and second place will receive $50.
The writing contest was a way for youth to see the impact they have with their families and the community, Kathryn Jones CPC and executive director of Family Success said in an e-mail.
The submission deadline is 8 p.m. PST Jan. 12. They must be e-mailed to discoverlifecoach@gmail.com.
There is a 300-word limit. The typed submissions must include the student’s name, grade and school, according to a press release.
“As parents, we want to give all the resources we can to our children before they become adults. Family Success is dedicated to helping teens and their families at low costs, Ms. Jones said.
Ms. Jones and Joan Taylor, CPC, will judge the entries and determine the winner.
“In order to break this cycle of stress and unhealthy behaviors as a nation, we need to provide teens with better support and health education at school and home, at the community level and in their interactions with health care professionals,” American Psychological Association CEO and Executive Vice President Norman B. Anderson, PhD said in an 2015 APA press release.
Family Success and DiscoverLifeCoach.com specializes in one-on-one life coaching for ages 10-19, group workshops on goal-management and parent-teen conflict sessions.
Started in 2015, Family Success works with the principles of Dr. David Burns and TEAM-CBT helping individuals overcome depression, anxiety and low self-confidence.