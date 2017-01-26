ALA QC ballroom team to offer dance lessons Feb. 4

Don’t miss the opportunity to learn some amazing dance moves. The American Leadership Academy Junior/Senior High School’s National Ballroom Team and Alycesun Clare will host a “Night of Dance” for all couples eager to get their dancing shoes on.
It will take place 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in the ALA dance room, 23908 S. Hawes Road. The cost is $10 per couple. Dances include the fox trot and salsa.
This Valentine’s Day gift is part of the school’s fundraiser to help students finance a trip to Swaziland, South Africa.
For more information, e-mail Ms. Clare at aclare@alaschools.org or call the school at 480-987-4500.