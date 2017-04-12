American Leadership Academy to break ground April 13 on new Queen Creek campus

Government, business and community leaders will join American Leadership Academy to celebrate the groundbreaking of its newest K-6 campus on Signal Butte Road south of Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek.
The event will take place at 3 p.m. April 13.
McGrath Construction is the general contractor.
The ALA-Signal Butte campus will be home to 700 students and over 60 employees, according to a press release. It is scheduled to open in August.
Ryan Taylor will be the first director of the new campus. He has worked in education for 18 years as a teacher, coach and administrator from the elementary to college level.
Mr. Taylor holds a bachelor’s degree in history teaching from Weber State University, as well as a master’s in athletic administration from Idaho State University.
This summer, he will complete a doctorate in educational leadership with an emphasis in K-12 administration from Grand Canyon University.
“I am extremely excited for the opportunity to lead this great ALA school. American Leadership Academy provides an outstanding education while teaching leadership skills and values,” Mr.Taylor said in the release.
ALA started in 2009 with less than 200 students,. Today it has eight operating campuses in the East Valley and is home to more than 6,200 students.
American Leadership Academy is a 501(c)3, nonprofit, publicly funded charter school.
For more information, visit http://alaschools.org.