American Leadership Academy Queen Creek students crank up enthusiasm for robotics

School to host tournament next month with competitors from Arizona, New Mexico
What do C-3PO, R2D2 and WALL-E have in common? They are all pop culture robots that adults and children have learned to love and recognize.
And while most people will never have the chance to work on a movie set with these famous robots, some students at American Leadership Academy have the chance to create their own robots that have the opportunity to catch the attention of an international stage, according to a press release.
Students at American Leadership Academy’s Queen Creek campus, 19935 E. Chandler Heights Road, are able to explore engineering applications that can help jumpstart their careers through hands-on, real-life applications in David Doig’s robotics class.
“Robotics is fun, different and something that a lot of people don’t do,” said Mr. Doig. “It is slowly becoming more popular and you can buy VEX robotics kits at Target and Hobby Lobby.”
Mr. Doig’s varsity robotics team has 11 students that meet during seventh hour, as well as additional junior varsity members who meet after school.
The teams spend much of the school year preparing and competing in a league called FIRST Tech Challenge. FTC teams are challenged to design, build, program and operate robots to compete in a head-to-head challenge in an alliance format.
Mr. Doig and his students are no strangers to the FIRST Tech Challenges. Mr. Doig has been teaching robotics at ALA Queen Creek for three years and his team made it all the way to the 2017 FIRST Tech World Finals in Houston in April that brought competition from all over the globe.
To watch a video about all the challenge entails, visit https://www.alaschools.org/blog/blog-details/~board/blog/post/robot-takeover-at-ala?utm_source=Facebook.
For the 2017-18 season, Mr. Doig’s team will be competing in the FIRST Relic Recovery challenge. The relic recovery is the first game from FTC to incorporate high-end, image tracking and identification into the robot’s design.
Robots will also have to utilize the ability to move and extend large pieces out to long distances. Because robots have to fit within an 18-inch cube, teams are challenged to work at a high level to design an arm that stretches over 30 inches. Accuracy is key.
Team Dragon
Team members received their challenge in early September and are engineering their robot to start competing in tournaments in November and December.
Team Dragon has already started prototyping a chassis for their robot as well as tools that can move the glyph blocks quickly and efficiently.
Having a full field at their disposal allows for better and more accurate testing of the robot and its possible tools. Students on the robotics team are constantly learning and trying new approaches throughout the season to improve their robot’s design.
Building leaders, not just robots
FTC is more than just building robots, though. It is a sport where every kid has the opportunity to go pro. Teams that participate develop problem-solving, collaboration, and team-building skills, apply real-world math and work on strong leadership skills.
Students also learn about gracious professionalism, helping them win, lose and grow as a team in the best way possible.
Mr. Doig’s team is broken up into specialty “departments.” The different departments learn to work together in a productive and collaborative environment.
“We are a well-oiled machine with space in between the gears,” Mr. Doig said.
ALA Queen Creek’s team includes three main departments:
•Engineers who work on the motors and different parts of the robot;
•programmers who work with the computers and write code; and
•scouts who conduct research on other teams at tournaments and help brand the team with design elements and maintain the social media accounts.
Why students chose robotics
Noelani Mason, an ALA Queen Creek High School junior, has been on the robotics team since her freshman year. She is the team’s lead engineer and describes the robotics class and team as a great experience for someone that is interested in entering an engineering field in college.
She likes how it provides her with hands-on opportunities to bring her ideas to life through robotics.
Matthew Engler, an ALA Queen Creek High School sophomore, has been involved in robotics for the last four years. He hopes to attend Arizona State University, studying engineering as well.
His favorite challenge that he has participated in was the 2015 First ResQ challenge.
An industry full of opportunities
Mr. Doig says that industries everywhere are becoming more automated and using robots and kids that are exposed to the tools and softwares early on have a leg up entering college and the workforce.
FIRST Tech Challenge also offers scholarship opportunities for students in the program. A big advantage to participating in FIRST is gaining access to millions of dollars in college scholarships made available by colleges, universities and corporations that support FIRST.
For younger elementary students who are interested in robotics, Mr. Doig offers a LEGO robotics camp during the summer.
ALA Queen Creek is hosting its own tournament Nov. 17-18 at ALA Ironwood High School, 850 W. Combs Road in Queen Creek. Robotics teams from across Arizona and New Mexico are invited.
Editor’s note: Caitlin Bohrer is the social media marketing specialist for American Leadership Academy Schools.