Back to school in Queen Creek
Stephanie and Steve Kirby pose with daughters Avery and Aria Kirby on Avery’s first day of kindergarten at Frances Brandon Pickett Elementary School in the Queen Creek Unified School District. (Independent Newspapers/Arianna Grainey)
Stratton Wagner, front, and classmates take crayon to hand to create a class project at Benjamin Franklin Charter School, Crismon campus. (Independent Newspapers/Arianna Grainey)
Queen Creek High School Principal Paul Gagnon greets students on the first day. (Independent Newspapers/Arianna Grainey)
Students at Queen Creek High School check the schedules posted on the outside of the cafeteria on the first day of school. (Independent Newspapers/Arianna Grainey)
Ella Woodruff speaks to a classmate during a “first day of school meet your class” activity at Frances-Brandon Pickett Elementary School. (Independent Newspapers/Arianna Grainey)
Lawson Ransbury runs to give mom Tara a hug before his first day of kindergarten at Frances-Brandon Pickett Elementary School in Queen Creek. (Independent Newspapers/Arianna Grainey)
Sophie and Roman Sanfilppo are dropped off at Frances-Brandon Pickett Elementary School on June 24, the first day of school. (Independent Newspapers/Arianna Grainey
Marisa Acuna colors during the third day of kindergarten at Benjamin Franklin’s Crismon Campus. (Independent Newspapers/Arianna Grainey)
Kids in the fifth-grade music class sing a song in a circle on the third day of school, June 26, at the Benjamin Franklin Crismon campus. (Independent Newspapers/Arianna Grainey)
Students in the Queen Creek area have started to return to school for the 2017-18 year. Schools in the Queen Creek Unified School District began classes July 25. The students at Benjamin Franklin Charter School went back July 24.
QCUSD has eight schools and Benjamin Franklin has three campuses in the Queen Creek area. The QCUSD schools are: Desert Mountain Elementary, 22301 S. Hawes Road; Frances-Brandon Pickett Elementary, 22076 E. Village Loop; Gateway Polytechnic Academy, 5149 S. Signal Butte; Jack Barnes Elementary, 20750 S. 214th St.; Queen Creek Elementary, 23636 S. 204th St.; Newell Barney 24937 S. Sossaman Road, Queen Creek Middle School, 20435 S. Old Ellsworth Road; and Queen Creek High School, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road.
Benjamin Franklin’s three schools are: The Power campus on Chandler Heights and Power; the high school on Germann between Power and Rittenhouse; and the Crismon campus on Queen Creek east of Crismon.
Editor’s note: E-mail your back-to-school photos to qcnews@newszap.com and we’ll add them to this page. Please send them as jpeg attachments, if possible, and include the student’s name, school and year in school. Feel free to add a paragraph or two about something exciting that happened to your student that day. By submitting a photo, parents and guardians give their permission for the Queen Creek Independent to publish the photos in the paper and online.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.