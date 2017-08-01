Back to school in Queen Creek

Students in the Queen Creek area have started to return to school for the 2017-18 year. Schools in the Queen Creek Unified School District began classes July 25. The students at Benjamin Franklin Charter School went back July 24.

QCUSD has eight schools and Benjamin Franklin has three campuses in the Queen Creek area. The QCUSD schools are: Desert Mountain Elementary, 22301 S. Hawes Road; Frances-Brandon Pickett Elementary, 22076 E. Village Loop; Gateway Polytechnic Academy, 5149 S. Signal Butte; Jack Barnes Elementary, 20750 S. 214th St.; Queen Creek Elementary, 23636 S. 204th St.; Newell Barney 24937 S. Sossaman Road, Queen Creek Middle School, 20435 S. Old Ellsworth Road; and Queen Creek High School, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road.

Benjamin Franklin’s three schools are: The Power campus on Chandler Heights and Power; the high school on Germann between Power and Rittenhouse; and the Crismon campus on Queen Creek east of Crismon.

Editor’s note: E-mail your back-to-school photos to qcnews@newszap.com and we’ll add them to this page. Please send them as jpeg attachments, if possible, and include the student’s name, school and year in school. Feel free to add a paragraph or two about something exciting that happened to your student that day. By submitting a photo, parents and guardians give their permission for the Queen Creek Independent to publish the photos in the paper and online.

