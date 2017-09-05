Businesspeople, educators strategize how to prepare young adults for workforce

Business owner Jeremy Benson is frustrated with the lack of presence job-seeking students exhibit these days.
The Queen Creek entrepreneur said he would like to offer internship and employment opportunities at I Fix ‘Em, his mobile phone and tablet repair service, to young adults. The problem is he has met very few who he feels can be groomed for a position because they lacked important characteristics — personality and soft skills.
“In the last 60 days I interviewed more than 40 candidates for my Maricopa location. I only found one that had possibility and potential because he had personality,” Mr. Benson said during the education summit conducted Aug. 30 by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce at Queen Creek Branch Library.
“Zero skills in my industry, in my tech industry, but I don’t want any skills. I want to train them. I need personality,” he continued. “I need somebody who can walk up to you and shake your hand and look you in the eye and hold an intelligent conversation without ‘um…’ and ‘well….’”
Mr. Benson was one of about 80 businesspeople and educators who participated in the event, which the chamber first organized in 2015.
He is not alone in his frustrations. The need for an open forum to discuss how to prepare high school-aged students for the workforce arose after the chamber read complaints voiced by members in its annual business retention survey about how poorly prepared teens were who came by looking for a job, Chris Clark, the chamber’s CEO/president, told the attendees to kick off the summit.
Why hold a summit
The intent was to bring together educators and businesspeople to discuss how best to prepare teenagers, especially graduating high school seniors, to enter the workforce.
It was the third such event presented by the chamber’s education committee. The others were held in September 2015 and April 2016.
Information gathered at those earlier summits was used to develop Elevate for Tomorrow, a conference that aimed to help high school juniors in the Queen Creek area explore their post-graduation options and to learn new skills to help them succeed in the workforce.
A little less than 1,000 juniors from public, charter and private schools in the east Valley attended the first E4T, which was held Feb. 7 at Queen Creek High School, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road, The event brought together representatives from the chamber, the Queen Creek Unified School District and area businesses as well as college recruiters to teach high school juniors what skills and education they need to obtain a good job.
Information gathered at the Aug. 30 summit will be used to help plan the next E4T, which is scheduled to return on Feb. 6.
Training is needed
Some training is meant to replace job opportunities that vanished for teens when schools modified their calendar year from the traditional fall-to-spring schedule with summers off to a year-round school year, Mr. Clark said.
“They used to have summer jobs, but they don’t do that anymore because there are only six weeks in the break,” he said.
He said many entry level jobs for which teens were once hired are being given to older workers now that the minimum wage has been increased.
“They have taken away lots of opportunities. We need to put some back in,” Mr. Clark said.
To explore ways to do that, summit participants were divided into groups that were composed of both educators and businesspeople. They were asked to discuss ways to improve not only the job-preparation curriculum but also the ways in which to communicate those programs and possibilities to young job-seekers, schools staff and businesspeople.
The results
Afterward, a spokesperson from each group stood up and announced his or her group’s findings to the crowd.
Show students the connection between what they’re learning and the future,” Paul Gagnon, principal at Queen Creek High School, said. “We’re really good in education about teaching the what, the fundamental skills, what we call the depth of knowledge one which is cursory knowledge students need to know to pass the test, as they say. But we need to teach more of the ‘why,’ why it’s important that they’re learning whatever skill or piece of knowledge in the class that they’re in.”
Mr. Gagnon said his group members also would like to see schools bring in guest speakers who could demonstrate how skills are used on the job and to work with business leaders to identify what skills are needed for students’ success.
“Most importantly teach soft skills, interview skills, etc., for students,” he said.
Mr. Gagnon said Queen Creek High School offers a 30-minute block of class time where soft skills are being taught to prepare students for the workforce.
Other suggestions included internships, job shadowing, assemblies where businesspeople could speak to students and field trips to businesses so students could observe what takes place there.
Three partners
While much of the groups’ focus was on educators and businesspeople, other groups identified what they believed should be the third partner in the project to prepare students.
“What’s missing is our students don’t know how to adult when they get to 18. There’s adulting skills that they’re missing. Families (are) a big part of that,” Dan Provonsha, director, American Leadership Academy Queen Creek K-6, 19843 E. Chandler Heights Road, said. “…They expect an education to teach them how to balance a checkbook. … A hundred years ago you learned that skill from your parent and you apprenticed for your dad … nowadays they’re not passing skills on. It would just be great if they could just pass on how to answer the phone. Family, this is your role. You need to teach your kid how to open up a bank account, how to use a credit card wisely.”
Mr. Clark said it was critical to the local economic environment to have students ready to join the workforce.
“We can produce positive opportunities for our youth as they become citizens of our community,” Angela Askey, chairwoman of the chamber’s education committee said.
People who would like to participate in future education summits or the upcoming E4T conference can call the chamber office at 480-888-1709.
