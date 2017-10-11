‘Cadence Builds’ program offered training to 100 EVIT students

Cadence Builds provided EVIT construction, design and HVAC students exposure to, and understanding of the entire process for building a master-planned community
An in-depth initiative that Harvard Investments developed in partnership with East Valley Institute of Technology – Cadence Builds – enabled 100 high school students to learn about the development of its master-planned community Cadence at Gateway and then apply what they learned through internships and jobs with Arizona’s premier firms.
Cadence at Gateway is a new housing development generally southeast of Ray and Ellsworth roads in Mesa, according to a map at http://cadenceaz.com/community-map.
“The opportunity for our students to be part of this project from the very beginning and better understand the many partners and pieces that it takes to create a community, plus which aspects are interesting to them, which better guided career choices, is very rewarding for us at EVIT,” said EVIT Superintendent Sally Downey. “We’re grateful that Harvard Investments and its partners invested significant time into our students’ education to create an educational model that has never been done before.”
EVIT offers about 40 career and technical education programs tuition-free for high school students who reside in 10 east Valley districts – Queen Creek, Apache Junction, Mesa, Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Higley, Fountain Hills and J.O. Combs. Students spend a half-day at EVIT and a half-day at their high school. School districts provide transportation to EVIT for most students.
EVIT has developed a reputation for enrolling high achieving students eager for a hands-on education. They jumped at the opportunity to watch Cadence at Gateway, Mesa’s newest master-planned community, come to life.
Cadence Builds provided EVIT construction, design and HVAC students unprecedented exposure to, and understanding of the entire process for building a premier master-planned community. The 10-month program included a classroom-based, interactive lecture series with industry and civic leaders, plus hands-on field trips to East Valley project sites. The program’s culmination occurred at an incredibly successful job fair were more than 100 students were offered part-time internships and full-time employment.
Industry experts including Harvard Investments’ Craig Krumwiede, Chris Cacheris and Tim Brislin, Wendell Picket of Greey Pickett, Adam Mays and Pat Hughes of A.R. Mays, John Fortini and Jeff Zimmerman of Silver Fern Companies, Susan Demmitt of Gammage and Burham, Claudia Sieb of The Sieb Organization and Kim Anderson of Kim Anderson Design provided insight and hands-on learning for the students throughout the program.
EVIT students also spent time with Mesa Mayor John Giles, Councilman Kevin Thompson, Economic Development Director Bill Jabjiniak, as well as city planners and other civic decision makers.
“Students expressed gratitude and a desire to learn throughout the process and were quick to network with industry professionals they met in our monthly meetings, on job sites and at our successful job and internship fair,” said Craig Krumwiede, president of Harvard Investments. “How grateful we are to reward these bright students with career opportunities, and strengthen our industry by opening doors and welcoming such talented and driven young adults.”
Editor’s note: Sally Mesarosh is with The Ferraro Group Phoenix.