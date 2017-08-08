Central Arizona College dedicates Sundt Construction training wall

A new workforce development partnership between Central Arizona College and Tempe-based general contractor Sundt Construction Inc. was celebrated on July 13 when CAC dedicated the new Sundt training wall built by Sundt for the college’s welding department. The wall dedication was held in the V building compound.
“The concrete training wall provides great possibilities. It gives the ability to utilize all parts of our program and create real-life situations for our students to experience, representing all stages of construction,” said CAC Welding Professor Brent Couch. “Our AutoCAD students will be able to create fabrication, structural and construction drawings for creating structural connections. So many of our students are visual learners and this wall will allow them to visualize their work while replicating actual construction conditions. The more they are out of the welding booth, the better they understand what their jobs will entail.”
In conjunction with Sundt, CAC has selected five pre-employment one-year certificates and one three-year academic apprenticeship program that will lead to certifications, certificates and degrees that prepare students for workforce needs in the areas of heavy equipment operator, structural welding, pipefitting, industrial construction and concrete construction technology.
“We are pleased to partner with Sundt Construction. Our established welding, heavy equipment operator and pipefitter courses meet Sundt’s business needs,” said Kristen Benedict, CAC chair of agriculture and advanced technology. “Upon approval from the Higher Learning Commission, we will implement new certificates this fall for concrete construction technology and industrial construction technology to provide a complete workforce development partnership.”
“The construction industry presents many opportunities for exciting, rewarding careers,” said Sean Ray, Sundt’s craft workforce development manager. “There is growing demand for skilled workers in many areas. Our partnership with CAC will help develop a curriculum that meets today’s construction industry needs and standards, setting students up for successful careers. Together, Sundt and CAC are committed to developing the next generation of construction professionals.”
The course offerings meet National Center for Construction Education and Research standards, American Welding Society requirements and Occupational Safety and Health Administration 30-hour requirements. Students who complete the associate of applied science can go on to pursue a bachelor of applied science degree in industrial technology management at Northern Arizona University or a related degree at universities throughout the state.
For more information regarding CAC course offerings related to this partnership, call CAC Career Navigator Sandra Zires at 520-494-5308 or e-mail Sandra.lascherzires@centralaz.edu.
For more than 45 years, Central Arizona College has been serving and educating the diverse communities of Pinal County. With five campuses and three centers located strategically throughout the county, CAC provides accessible, educational, economic, cultural and personal growth opportunities for those of all ages.
Sundt Construction Inc. (www.sundt.com) is a general contractor. The 127-year-old firm specializes in transportation, industrial and building work and is known for its commitment to quality and innovative approach to construction services. Sundt has offices throughout Arizona, Texas, California and Utah and is 100 percent owned by its approximately 2,000 employees. The company is ranked among the Best Places to Work by business publications in multiple cities and in 2016 it was named the nation’s safest construction company by the Associated General Contractors of America for the second time in a decade – an honor no other contractor can claim. Sundt’s charitable arm, the Sundt Foundation, recently crossed the $7.9 million mark in donations made to hundreds of nonprofit organizations across the country.
