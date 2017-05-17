Class of 2017 visits Queen Creek elementary schools

Wearing caps and gowns, 25 seniors from Queen Creek High School on Tuesday, May 2, lined the halls of Queen Creek Elementary, 23636 S. 204th St., and other elementary schools for the senior walk to inspire youngsters.
The soon-to-be graduates gave the elementary students high fives and words of encouragement, telling them graduating from high school is an achievable goal.
During an assembly after the senior walk, the Class of 2017 shared with the young students stories from when they were in elementary school as well as what they want to do after high school.
Some students are joining the military and others are going off to colleges and universities such as Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University, according to a press release.
One senior said she is going to college to become an engineer. She told the youngsters she got her career inspiration from a peanut butter and jelly experiment during a career day years ago at Queen Creek Elementary.
Another student recognized the impact a specific Queen Creek Elementary teacher had on her education career.
Over the course of a few days, the seniors also visited Jack Barnes Elementary, 20750 S. 214th St.; Desert Mountain Elementary, 22301 S. Hawes Road; and Frances-Brandon Pickett Elementary, 22076 E. Village Loop.
The graduates are set to visit Gateway Polytechnic Academy, 5149 S. Signal Butte in Mesa, on May 18.
Queen Creek High School graduation is Monday, May 22, at ASU Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe.