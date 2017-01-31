Conference to help teach Queen Creek juniors skills for the workplace

Do students graduating Queen Creek schools have the skills necessary to get a job?
No, according to information collected during a survey conducted last year by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce of its member businesses as well as an education summit hosted by the chamber’s education committee in 2016, chamber President/CEO Chris Clark said during an interview.
Area business people have told the chamber many area youth lack the soft skills such as interviewing skills and resume-writing necessary to successfully navigate job-seeking process, Mr. Clark said.
To combat that problem, the education committee developed Elevate for Tomorrow, a conference that aims to help high school juniors in the Queen Creek area explore their post-graduation options and to learn new skills to help them succeed in the work force. Having a prepared and educated pool of potential employees can also attract and retain employers, Mr. Clark said.
Scheduled for Feb. 7 at Queen Creek High School, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road, E4T will bring together representatives from the chamber, the Queen Creek Unified School District and area businesses as well as college recruiters to teach high school juniors what skills and education they will need to obtain a good job.
Between 1,000 and 1,200 high school juniors are expected to participate, Dr. Tiffannie Sechrist, director of the Career and Technical Education department at Queen Creek High School, said during a phone interview.
She said she has confirmed about 580 juniors from QCHS and about 290 from Combs High School, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road in San Tan Valley in the J.O. Combs Unified School District, are registered for E4T. She said she also expects to add juniors from area charters, virtual academies, alternatives and other schools by the Jan. 27 registration deadline.
Conference content
To accommodate the large number of participants, the students will be divided into four groups that will rotate their participation in the E4T program, Mr. Clark said.
The subgroups include listening to a keynote speaker, being divided into smaller groups to learn soft skills, a lunch break and finally, meeting with college and business representatives during a vendor fair, Mr. Clark said.
In addition to resumes and interviewing, the skills lessons include how to present oneself during an interview and on the job and tips to help make decisions quickly, Stephanie Ingersoll, QCUSD spokeswoman, said during an interview.
“The big part is the vendor fair at the end where the students can meet college recruiters and employers and put some of the skills they’ve learned into action,” Ms. Ingersoll said.
Planning process
QCHS students already have taken an active role in planning the conference by coming up with its name, Dr. Sechrist said.
“During a brainstorming session (of the education committee) we realized we were adults trying to speak to students. We decided to ask students in the high school’s marketing class what name would speak to students and they submitted three ideas that were catchy,” Dr. Sechrist said. “In the end, we chose Elevate for Tomorrow, or E4T.”
The committee has been planning the conference for about six months, Mr. Clark said.
“It’s terribly exciting,” Mr. Clark said during his interview. “The awesome news is that members of the education committee have all the details covered. They’ve crossed their T’s and dotted their I’s,” he said.
Education committee members have been meeting monthly to develop the conference, chairwoman Angela Askey said during an interview.
“We have people overseeing volunteers and putting together all the details. We’ve received huge support from QCUSD. Dr. Sechrist has been a huge part of the planning process, helping us to use Queen Creek High School and the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center,” Ms. Askey said.
In addition, Mr. Clark credited John Scrogham, the CTE coordinator for the J.O. Combs Unified School District, for his support of the event.
Ms. Askey said the conference was first planned on a larger scale, but the committee adjusted its expectations for the inaugural year.
“Everyone had such great ideas based on the education summit a year ago, but we scaled it back to make it more manageable,” Ms. Askey said. “We plan to hold it on an annual basis and can expand the event and perhaps add more sponsorships.”
Sponsorships
Obtaining the latter was probably the committee’s biggest challenge when planning the conference, the chairwoman said.
In addition to the chamber of commerce, the conference is sponsored by Chick-Fil-A in Queen Creek and Salt River Project, Mr. Clark said. Chick-fil-A Queen Creek’s Jason Purvis, an education committee member, is sponsoring keynote speaker Kevin Scott. Mr. Scott has spoken to leaders from more than 100 countries, according to the biography he provided to the committee. He co-founded the organization ADDO, which developed a national high school leadership program with the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy; he also created an elementary school character education program, according to his biography.
SRP’s sponsorship will help offset the cost to provide lunch and lanyards for the conference participants and about 100 volunteers, Mr. Clark said. He estimated the cost to be about $5,000.
He said the chamber board of directors approved the chamber reallocating about $1,000 from its scholarship fund to help pay for additional expenses for the conference, but added it will not be enough to cover all the costs.
He said the committee is seeking additional sponsors. Business people who are interested in becoming a sponsor or participating in the event can call Mr. Clark at 480-888-1709.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.