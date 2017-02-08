December students of the month honored by QCUSD board

The Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board paid tribute to the district’s students of the month for December at its Jan. 24 meeting.

Pictured with school district Superintendent Dr. Perry Berry, right, are, front right: Stephen Schultz, Queen Creek High School; Brooklyn Sanders Desert Mountain Elementary; Gavin Polyak, Queen Creek Middle School; Brooke Duchscherer, Jack Barnes Elementary; and Eugene Bofah-Konad, Gateway Polytechnic Academy. Not pictured are Taylor Ehmke, Frances-Brandon Pickett Elementary; Riley Oliver, Queen Creek Elementary; and Matt Garcia, Newell Barney Middle School. (Special to the Independent/Queen Creek Unified School District)

