Dr. Berry live Facebook chat could start earlier tomorrow
Queen Creek Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Perry Berry
The live Facebook chat with Queen Creek Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Perry Berry scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, may begin as early as 9:30 a.m.
According to a texted response to a question, QCUSD spokeswoman Stephanie Ingersoll said the chat may begin at 9:30 or 9:45 a.m. She said she would update the details online. To check on the time, visit the school district website at www.qcusd.org or its Facebook page.
To submit a question, e-mail marketing@qcusd.org or post the question on the Queen Creek Unified School District Facebook page.
