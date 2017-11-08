Early elections numbers for QCUSD bond questions

The unofficial results for the Maricopa County elections returns for Queen Creek Unified School District No. 95 questions Nos. 1 and 2 were updated at 8:01:08 p.m. Nov. 7.
The above results are from the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office Elections Department website: https://recorder.maricopa.gov/electionresults/.
Results will be updated as ballots, including those dropped off at or voted on at a ballot center, are counted.
Question No. 1 asked: “Shall Queen Creek Unified School District No. 95 of Maricopa County, Arizona (the “School District”), be authorized to issue and sell general obligation bonds of the School District in the form of class B general obligation bonds in the principal amount of not to exceed $63,000,000 for the purpose of raising money for purchasing or leasing school lots, building or renovating school buildings, supplying school buildings with furniture, equipment and technology, improving school grounds, purchasing pupil transportation vehicles and providing for other general capital expenses or for liquidating any indebtedness already incurred for such purposes for paying all legal, financial, engineering, architectural, project management and administration and other necessary costs in connection therewith and, in connection therewith as necessary, to purchase school sites and build school buildings, said bonds and any bonds issued to refund such bonds or other bonds of the School District to be sold for prices which may include premium in amounts permitted by applicable law and to be refundable by the issuance of refunding bonds of a weighted average maturity of less than 75% of the weighted average maturity of the bonds being refunded, to bear interest at a rate of not to exceed 10% per annum, payable semiannually on the first day of January and the first day of July of each year until the maturity of each bond and at the option of the School District to be evidenced by separate supplemental interest certificates, to mature over a period of not more than 20 years from the date of their issuance, to be in the amount of $5,000 of principal amount each or multiples thereof and to mature on the first day of the same month of each year which may be either January or July The issuance of these bonds will result in an annual levy of property taxes sufficient to pay the debt on the bonds. The capital improvements that are proposed to be funded through this bond issuance are to exceed the State standards and are in addition to moneys provided by the State. The School District is proposing to issue class B general obligation bonds totaling $63,000,000 to fund capital improvements over and above those funded by the State. Under the Students FIRST Capital funding system, the School District is entitled to State moneys for new construction and renovation of school buildings in accordance with State law.
A “YES” vote shall authorize the School District Governing Board to issue and sell $63,000,000 of general obligation bonds of the School District to be repaid with secondary property taxes.
A “NO” vote shall not authorize the School District Governing Board to issue and sell such
bonds of the School District.
Question No. 2 asked: “Shall Queen Creek Unified School District No. 95 of Maricopa County, Arizona (the “School District”) change the list of capital projects and purposes authorized by the qualified electors within the School District at the November 4, 2014 bond election?
A “YES” vote shall authorize the School District Governing Board to change the purposes of previously authorized school improvement bonds of the School District.
A “NO” vote shall not authorize the School District Governing Board to change the purposes of previously authorized school improvement bonds of the School District.
The above information was taken from a sample ballot printed on the QCUSD bond issue website: http://qcbond.org/.