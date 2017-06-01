Eduprize to offer free summer reading club

Eduprize Schools will present its summer reading club for pre-K to eighth-grade children at its Queen Creek campus, 4567 W. Roberts Road.
It will take place 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Thursday June 6-29.
The program is open to both Eduprize and non-Eduprize students.
No registration is required. Drop-ins will be accepted. Parents need to be present during the sessions.
The range of guest speakers reflects the club’s “super heroes theme.” On Tuesdays, there will be demonstrations by area police officers, firefighters and military veterans.
On Wednesdays, there will be arts and crafts. On Thursdays, there will be special guests.
In addition, children can earn tickets into a raffle for prizes based on the number of hours they read.
For a schedule, visit eduprizeschools.net/srp2017. For more information, call 480-888-1610.