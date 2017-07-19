Eduprize’s May revisits teaching techniques after attending Honeywell space academy

Monet May expected space camp to be laid back, viewing simulations on a screen and getting feedback on her scores.
What she got was totally different, and she loved every minute of it.
“I was not expecting the full and total immersion,” Ms. May, a math teacher at Eduprize Queen Creek, 4567 W. Roberts Road in Queen Creek, told the Queen Creek Independent. “I also was not expecting to make so many amazing friends from all over the country and world. Teachers, especially science and math, are nerdy and love to do things most wouldn’t find as enjoyable, so it was fun to be surrounded by ‘my people.’ I was surrounded by 100 of them and we were geeking out together. It didn’t matter what country we were from, the fact was we were all teachers, we had that in common.”
Ms. May was one of more than 200 middle school teachers from 33 countries and 45 U.S. states to participate in the Honeywell Educators at Space Academy held last month at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
The rocket center is the official NASA Visitor Information Center for the Marshall Space Flight Center, according to the website www.visitnasa.com.
Joining Ms. May during the June 14-20 session were four other Phoenix-area teachers. They included Anna LeBaron, a science teacher from Payne Junior High in Queen Creek.
Ms. May applied online for the academy in October/November. She received an e-mail in January that she had been accepted from among 2,000 applicants.
The rocket center staff rates and ranks the educators, who teach fourth through eighth grades, Kerry Kennedy, Honeywell’s director of global corporate social responsibility, said during a phone interview.
About the academy
The space academy is a partnership of Honeywell Hometown Solutions, the company’s corporate citizenship initiative, and the rocket center. They created the award-winning scholarship program in 2004. Its mission, according to a press release, is to re-ignite middle school teachers’ passion for the fields of science, technology, engineering and math, also known as STEM.
During the all-expenses-paid program, educators participated in a variety of activities including 45 hours of classroom, laboratory and field-training.
Simulated astronaut training exercises, high-performance jet simulations, scenario-based space missions and flying programs are included in the curriculum.
The academy puts teachers back into a learning environment, Pat Ammons, director of communications for the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, said during a phone interview.
“They are immersed in this environment that is dedicated to imagination and possibility. They’re doing things hands-on all day long,” Ms. Ammons said.
The activities help teachers better understand what their students could be going through in class, Ms. Ammons said.
For example, an extra vehicular activity simulated a space mission in which the teachers must perform a task while wearing a cumbersome space suit, she said.
“It takes some dexterity to perform in this uncomfortable situation and helps them understand a child who might have a disability,” Ms. Ammons said.
The program also focuses on team-building, an important practice for teachers to bring back to their classroom, she said.
‘Going nonstop’
Ms. May called the experience “out of this world, literally and figuratively.”
“No words can really do it justice, but it was like 24/7 of the best, most fun school camp ever. We did simulations, Mars and Moon missions, programming, zip lining, soldering, STEM experiments, rocket building and launching and so much more. We were going nonstop from the second we woke up to the second we went to sleep,” she said.
While she and her fellow teachers worked and played nonstop, Ms. May was prevented in participating in one activity due to her physical condition, which was unique among the participants.
She was five months pregnant when she attended the academy.
Still, her condition did not slow her down.
“The only thing I couldn’t do was the multi-access trainer,” she said.
Attendees are strapped into a harness in the device that recreates the sensation of being aboard a tumbling aircraft. Instead, the academy staff allowed her to be photographed in the trainer as a remembrance.
Back on Earth
Eduprize administrators are proud Ms. May was selected for the space academy.
“We are ecstatic that Monet was chosen to participate in the Honeywell Educators at Space Academy.
The knowledge and experience she gained will only enhance the lessons she teaches her students,” Principal Bryce Solberg said in an e-mailed response to a question. “Being able to share real-life experiences of how math and science are utilized will pique student interest at Eduprize and hopefully motivate them toward a career in the STEM field.”
One particular activity prompted Ms. May to rethink the way she teaches.
“My very favorite thing was probably building the simple circuit LED light bulb. I didn’t think it was in my wheelhouse of capabilities,” Ms. May said. “I soldered five wires and connected the whole thing. We figured out the wattage and AMPs and then we plugged it in to see if it worked. It got me out of my comfort zone.”
The experience recreated what her students probably go through when she introduces a new math concept to them, she said.
“I’m so familiar with what I teach them, but with this, I was out of my element and I paid close attention to the instructions,” Ms. May said. “We did things one step at a time instead of when I tell my students we’re going to do this, this, this and this. Even as adults, it helped to take something new one step at a time.
“It was fun in and of itself, but it just reaffirmed that I could be doing things like this with my students and that I was the only thing stopping me,” Ms. May said.
And that is what the space academy is all about, Ms. Ammons said.
“For each teacher who comes here, he or she will go back and share that passion for learning. That ripple effect, that pebble in the pond. It’s always extraordinary,” she said.
