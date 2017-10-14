Financial assistance offered to women pursuing education

Soroptimist International of the East Valley is accepting applications for the Live Your Dream Award. The award provides assistance to women who provide the primary source of financial support for their families by giving them the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects.
SIEV is providing two awards: the first-place recipient will receive $1,500 and the second-place recipient will receive $1,000.
Applications are due Nov. 15. To apply, or for more information, visit SIEastValley.com.
“Providing access to education for women and girls is one of the primary goals of Soroptimist International,” SIEV Director and LYD Chair Rhonda Rome said in a press release. “SIEV is honored to help two local women enhance their future by providing financial support to assist with their education. As a former teacher, I’ve witnessed first-hand the importance of education. Not only are we investing in the recipients and their families, we’re investing in our community.”
In addition to providing the primary financial support for their families, eligible applicants must be enrolled in, or have been accepted to, a vocational/skills training program or an undergraduate degree program and must demonstrate financial need.
Applicants must also be residents of the U.S. or one of the Soroptimist International of the Americas’ member countries and territories.
The recipients of the SIEV Live Your Dream Award will be eligible for the region-level awards. Region-level award recipients then become eligible to receive one of three international-level awards of $10,000.
For questions related to the Live Your Dream award call Ms. Rome at 602-316-7971.
Soroptimist International is composed of business and professional individuals striving to improve the lives of women and girls. SIEV, formerly Soroptimist International of Apache Junction, participates in local events and programs that help support the community, with a primary focus on providing access to education for women and girls. Membership provides the opportunity to meet new people while making a difference in your community.
For membership information and additional details about SIEV, visit SIEastValley.com or call 480-382-9087.
Program meetings are held on the second Thursday and business meetings are held the fourth Thursday of the month, both at 6 p.m.