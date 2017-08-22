Football fundraiser under way at Benjamin Franklin QC

Benjamin Franklin High School, 18864 E. Germann Road in Queen Creek, is holding a drive to raise funds for its football program.

The school’s goal is to raise $10,000, according to its Snap Raise account at https://app.snap-raise.com/fundraisers/15603?share_type=facebook.

The money will be used toward the repair and purchase of field equipment, practice gear, training camps, clinics, travel costs, tournament fees, pre-game meals and uniforms, according to the online fundraising website.

As of 9 a.m. Aug. 22, donations had totaled $2,472.

Donations are necessary because the cost of providing a competitive program far exceeds the school’s budget, according the the website.

For more information, visit the fundraising site or call the school at 480-558-1197.

