Former school district superintendent Pomeroy dies

Ralph Pomeroy, former superintendent for the Queen Creek Unified School District, passed away June 21, 2017. He was 77.
School district administrators sent the following message June 22 to the school district staff and families, according to information provided to the Queen Creek Independent by school district spokeswoman Stephanie Ingersoll:
“To the QCUSD family:
Yesterday morning, Ralph Pomeroy, former Queen Creek Unified School District superintendent, passed away at his home in Utah. Mr. Pomeroy served as QCUSD superintendent for 17 years.
Mr. Pomeroy started as a teacher and a principal in Queen Creek. He then served as superintendent from 1977 to 1994. With the support of governing board members, Mr. Pomeroy was able to turn Queen Creek into a unified school district.
After his time as superintendent, Mr. Pomeroy and his family moved to Morgan, Utah, where he became an elementary school principal.
Family and friends say Mr. Pomeroy loved Queen Creek and was always proud to be connected to the area. In fact, the football field at Queen Creek High School is named Ralph Pomeroy Field.
Please keep the Pomeroy family in your thoughts during this difficult time.”
Funeral services for Mr. Pomeroy are pending for Tuesday, June 27, 2017 in the Magleby Mortuary Richfield Chapel, 50 S. 100 West in Richfield, Utah, with burial in the Richfield City Cemetery, according to the Magleby website.
Mr. Pomeroy is survived by his wife, Dolores Kay Pomeroy; daughters Melinda (Nathan) Costa and Emily Pomeroy, all of Richfield; and sister-in-law, Janet (Merle) Bingham of Hickson, North Dakota.
Mr. Pomeroy finished his Army career with the rank of major, according to the Magleby website.