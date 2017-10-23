Harmon elementary students planning Veterans Day ceremony

Students attending Jack W. Harmon Elementary School, 39315 N. Cortona Drive in San Tan Valley, are planning to once again honor military veterans for their service to the country.
Pictured from left, Ruby Schulte, Hayley Tibben, Emmitt Meyer, Kaden Perez and Victoria Mora prepare for next month’s ceremony.
The school will host its fourth annual Veterans Day assembly at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9. The assembly is open to the public, Emily Phares, the school social worker who is coordinating the event, said during a phone interview.
Scheduled are a skit by members of Harmon’s National Elementary Honor Society, the singing of the national anthem by fourth-grader Alexander Snaith, a presentation my members of the Combs High School color guard and the recognition of members of the armed forces – both active duty and veterans – in attendance at the assembly, Ms. Phares said.
“The Harmon school community would like to thank our veterans for their service,” Harmon Princopal Angie Beauchene said in a press release.
For more information, call the school at 480-882-3500.
Jack W. Harmon Elementary is part of the J.O. Combs Unified School District. For more information, visit the school district website.