Information sessions planned for CAC humanities tour of France

Central Arizona College Community Education is offering the opportunity for community members to participate in a humanities tour of France May 14-23, 2018.
The structured program will include sightseeing trips, excursions, walking tours and other local activities. Tour members will learn about the evolution of French architectural styles from simple dwellings to the Loire Valley’s chateaux to the majesty of Versailles, along with the economic disparity that led to the French Revolution, according to a press release.
A full-time tour manager will accompany the group and assist tour members in making the most of their free time.
Projected costs for this tour are $4,031 which includes round-trip airfare from Phoenix to Paris, centrally located hotels, 24-hour tour manager, daily breakfast and dinner in France and tour/entrance fees for various sites.
Those who are interested in learning more about this opportunity are invited to attend one of the following informational sessions. The meeting will be presented via ITV at the following campus locations:
•Tuesday, Feb. 14, 3-4 p.m.: Superstition Mountain Campus, Room C101, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; and San Tan Campus, Room C126, 3736 E Bella Vista Road in San Tan Valley.
•Thursday, Feb. 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m.: Superstition Mountain Campus, Room C105, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; and San Tan Campus, Room C123, 3736 E Bella Vista Road in San Tan Valley.
For more information, e-mail Professor Alyson Hanson at alyson.hanson@centralaz.edu.