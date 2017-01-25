Jack Barnes Elementary to celebrate Blue Ribbon award Jan. 26
The public is invited to attend a community celebration acknowledging Jack Barnes Elementary School’s being named a 2016 National Blue Ribbon School.
The event will take place 4:30-5:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on the school campus at 20750 S. 214th St. in Queen Creek.
The celebration will include guest speakers, student performances and a Blue Ribbon flag-raising ceremony.
Refreshments will be served.
