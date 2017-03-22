K12 Blended Learning Center at Queen Creek to celebrate creativity March 25

Online school students to showcase creations at inaugural MakerFest
On Saturday, March 25, the K12 Blended Learning Center at Queen Creek will host its inaugural MakerFest. The festival will celebrate creativity and showcase the innovative creations of the blended learning center’s students and staff.
MakerFest will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Queen Creek Blended Learning Center, 18477 S. 186th Way in Queen Creek.
Hosted by K12 Blended Learning Center at Queen Creek, a program of Arizona Virtual Academy and Insight Academy of Arizona – both statewide online public schools – MakerFest will include various activities that incorporate math, science, technology, engineering and art.
“The purpose of the MakerFest is to showcase what our students are doing that is real-world applicable with their learning and to invite other members of the community with businesses to showcase how they have turned their ‘makes’ into a fruitful business,” said Banji Judge, community and marketing administrator of the blended learning center.
Aligning with the center’s values of creative learning, MakerFest will be an environment for both fun and innovative learning opportunities.
“Our K12 Blended Learning Center in Queen Creek strives to have our students participate in outside-the-box thinking and activities that are hands-on, project-based learning with end-result products, or ‘makes,’” Ms. Judge said. “Clubs such as our maker club, gardening club, robotics club and cooking club, STEM projects that involve engineering and more will all be showcasing what they have learned and made this past semester. Also, students who have done independent projects will be coming to showcase their ‘makes’ and the process of getting to the end result.”
Activities taking place at the event will include the center’s gardening club planting seeds and the cooking club partnering with a local food truck, as well as local jewelry and arts-and-crafts vendors. Sub Zero will have liquid nitrogen ice cream for sale while showcasing the process to make it.
The event will serve as a way for the community to see and support local vendors, community members, and students.
“It’s important for the community to support local schools and students with their learning,” Ms. Judge said. “And it’s important for the students to see how local community members and business vendors are applying their skills into their lives to make a living.”
Arizona Virtual Academy is an accredited, full-time online public school that serves Arizona students in kindergarten through 12th grade. For more information, visit http://azva.k12.com.
Insight Academy of Arizona is an accredited, full-time online public school that serves Arizona students in grades 7-12. For more information. Visit http://az.insightschools.net.
Editor’s note: Tatyana White-Jenkins is a corporate communications assistant for K12 Inc., the company that operates Arizona Virtual Academy and Insight Academy of Arizona.