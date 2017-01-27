Kindergarten registration packets available for Queen Creek school district
Parents with a child starting kindergarten in July in the Queen Creek Unified School District may stop by their child’s school and pick up a registration packet.
The school district also encourages parents to attend the Kindergarten Countdown happening on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at each QCUSD elementary school.
For more information, visit www.qcusd.org.
